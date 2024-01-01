$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
Turbo Cross Turismo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Neptune Blue
- Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, a masterpiece of luxury and performance. With its Neptune Blue exterior and leather black interior, this model exudes sophistication. Packed with features like the Premium, Technology, and Sport Chrono Packages, the driving experience is elevated to new heights. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Porsche Centre Langley
