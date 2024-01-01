$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 335 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XLE 8 Passenger, comes in stunning Celestial Silver Metallic with Beige Leather Interior. Equipped with 9” Touch Screen, Push Start Button, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Smart Key System other premium features! This vehicle has LOW KMS, with No Reported Accidents or Claims!Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Quick Links
