2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK55

82,000 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125075
  • Stock #: 2301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK63
82,000 Kms
White
Stock#2301

This extremely rare Mercedes CLK63 AMG Coupe comes to us with just over 81,000 kilometres. Sporting a Designo Mystic white exterior and a black leather interior, this Benz has just the right colour combination. Factory optioned with speed sensitive power steering (vario steering), parktronic system, memory package, multi-contour front seats (left and right), bi-xenon headlights with curvelight feature and rear power sunshade.

Powering this coupe is the legendary AMG M156 6.2L V8 producing a staggering 475 horsepower and 465 LB-FT of torque. This launches this pillarless coupe to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds, while the AMG exhaust roars away.

Not available for the North American market except in the Black series, this CLK63 is a fraction of the cost but not nearly a fraction of the fun. Quite possibly the only one in North America, this is an exceptional example waiting for its next caretaker.


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

CLK63

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

