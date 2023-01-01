2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK55

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10125075

10125075 Stock #: 2301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages CLK63 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.