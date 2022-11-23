$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2012 BMW 328i
2012 BMW 328i
Sedan Sport Line
Location
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-532-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
109,848KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336163
- Stock #: 13UTNA58879
- VIN: WBA3A5C53CF258879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr- Sport
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 13UTNA58879
- Mileage 109,848 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Steering Wheel
Diamond Black Trim
PREMIUM PACKAGE
DAKOTA LEATHER
Executive Package
BMW Apps
Sport Line
Driver Assistance Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2