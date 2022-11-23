Menu
2012 BMW 328i

109,848 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Sedan Sport Line

Sedan Sport Line

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9336163
  • Stock #: 13UTNA58879
  • VIN: WBA3A5C53CF258879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr- Sport
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Diamond Black Trim
PREMIUM PACKAGE
DAKOTA LEATHER
Executive Package
BMW Apps
Sport Line
Driver Assistance Package

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

