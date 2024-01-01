2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

Menu
<p>2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Classic, 103 Cubic Inches (1690cc) with only 25,000kms! Very clean and excellent condition!</p>

Details Description

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1BWVA3FB032304

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Stock # HDST15
