2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1BWVA3FB032304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Stock # HDST15
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Classic, 103 Cubic Inches (1690cc) with only 25,000kms! Very clean and excellent condition!
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
