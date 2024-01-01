Menu
<p>2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, 1.5L Turbocharged 4cyl, 4 Motion AWD, Automatic, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, With Only 37,700 kms.</p>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

37,700 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM026913

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,700 KM

2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, 1.5L Turbocharged 4cyl, 4 Motion AWD, Automatic, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, With Only 37,700 kms.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Volkswagen Taos