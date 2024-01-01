$29,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
37,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM026913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, 1.5L Turbocharged 4cyl, 4 Motion AWD, Automatic, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, With Only 37,700 kms.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
