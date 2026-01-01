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<p data-start=0 data-end=306>Introducing the <strong data-start=16 data-end=38>2016 Honda HR-V EX</strong> in <strong data-start=42 data-end=51>White</strong>a versatile and fuel-efficient compact SUV that offers the perfect combination of practicality, reliability, and comfort. With only <strong data-start=184 data-end=197>79,895 km</strong>, this HR-V has exceptionally low mileage for the year and is ready to provide years of dependable ownership.</p><p data-start=308 data-end=612>Powered by Hondas proven <strong data-start=334 data-end=360>1.8L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, the HR-V delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining a smooth and confident driving experience. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in the city, while the elevated driving position and spacious interior provide the versatility of an SUV.</p><p data-start=614 data-end=1005>Inside, the EX trim adds premium features including a <strong data-start=668 data-end=685>power sunroof</strong>, <strong data-start=687 data-end=709>heated front seats</strong>, <strong data-start=711 data-end=732>push-button start</strong>, and Hondas innovative <strong data-start=757 data-end=771>Magic Seat</strong> system, allowing you to configure the interior to accommodate passengers, cargo, or larger items with ease. The touchscreen infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB inputs, and a rearview camera for added convenience.</p><p data-start=1007 data-end=1291>Safety is a hallmark of Honda, and this HR-V comes equipped with features designed to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Its reputation for reliability, low operating costs, and strong resale value make it one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.</p><p data-start=1293 data-end=1500>With its low mileage, versatile interior, and proven Honda dependability, the <strong data-start=1371 data-end=1393>2016 Honda HR-V EX</strong> is an excellent choice for commuters, small families, or anyone looking for a practical and efficient SUV.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1502 data-end=1679 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.<br data-start=1661 data-end=1664> Dealer #D50184.</p>

2016 Honda HR-V

79,895 KM

Details Description Features

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2016 Honda HR-V

EX 4WD CVT Clean title, well maintained

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14228069

2016 Honda HR-V

EX 4WD CVT Clean title, well maintained

Location

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

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Used
79,895KM
VIN 3CZRU6H50GM108750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC209
  • Mileage 79,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Honda HR-V EX in Whitea versatile and fuel-efficient compact SUV that offers the perfect combination of practicality, reliability, and comfort. With only 79,895 km, this HR-V has exceptionally low mileage for the year and is ready to provide years of dependable ownership.

Powered by Hondas proven 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the HR-V delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining a smooth and confident driving experience. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in the city, while the elevated driving position and spacious interior provide the versatility of an SUV.

Inside, the EX trim adds premium features including a power sunroof, heated front seats, push-button start, and Hondas innovative Magic Seat system, allowing you to configure the interior to accommodate passengers, cargo, or larger items with ease. The touchscreen infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB inputs, and a rearview camera for added convenience.

Safety is a hallmark of Honda, and this HR-V comes equipped with features designed to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Its reputation for reliability, low operating costs, and strong resale value make it one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.

With its low mileage, versatile interior, and proven Honda dependability, the 2016 Honda HR-V EX is an excellent choice for commuters, small families, or anyone looking for a practical and efficient SUV.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
Dealer #D50184.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
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2016 Honda HR-V