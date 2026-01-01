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2016 Honda HR-V
EX 4WD CVT Clean title, well maintained
2016 Honda HR-V
EX 4WD CVT Clean title, well maintained
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BC209
- Mileage 79,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Honda HR-V EX in Whitea versatile and fuel-efficient compact SUV that offers the perfect combination of practicality, reliability, and comfort. With only 79,895 km, this HR-V has exceptionally low mileage for the year and is ready to provide years of dependable ownership.
Powered by Hondas proven 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the HR-V delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining a smooth and confident driving experience. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in the city, while the elevated driving position and spacious interior provide the versatility of an SUV.
Inside, the EX trim adds premium features including a power sunroof, heated front seats, push-button start, and Hondas innovative Magic Seat system, allowing you to configure the interior to accommodate passengers, cargo, or larger items with ease. The touchscreen infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB inputs, and a rearview camera for added convenience.
Safety is a hallmark of Honda, and this HR-V comes equipped with features designed to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Its reputation for reliability, low operating costs, and strong resale value make it one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.
With its low mileage, versatile interior, and proven Honda dependability, the 2016 Honda HR-V EX is an excellent choice for commuters, small families, or anyone looking for a practical and efficient SUV.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
Dealer #D50184.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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