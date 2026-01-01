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2017 Subaru Outback

170,728 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14224592

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,728KM
VIN 4S4BSCDC6H3240975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
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613-909-3884

2017 Subaru Outback