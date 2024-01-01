Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><style type=text/css></style></p><p><strong>2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk    </strong> Stock Number: <strong>P215201</strong>    </p><p> </p><p>AWD, LED Headlights, 5 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth</p><p> Call Us Now: 604-533-4499 Text Us: 604-360-0123</p><p>Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval</p><p>Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes Dealer #31301 All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

170,217 KM

Details Description

$13,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
11995107

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 11995107
  2. 11995107
  3. 11995107
  4. 11995107
  5. 11995107
  6. 11995107
  7. 11995107
  8. 11995107
  9. 11995107
  10. 11995107
  11. 11995107
  12. 11995107
  13. 11995107
  14. 11995107
  15. 11995107
Contact Seller

$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,217KM
VIN 1C4PJMBSXGW290403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215201
  • Mileage 170,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk    

Stock Number: P215201    

 

AWD, LED Headlights, 5 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth



Call Us Now: 604-533-4499

Text Us: 604-360-0123

Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval

Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes

Dealer #31301

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 39,985 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 32,259 KM $39,996 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 122,129 KM $13,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee