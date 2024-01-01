Menu
<p>2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited Edition, 2.0L Automatic , Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Pioneer Double DIN Stereo, 102,000 kilometres.</p>

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

102,000 KM

$17,770

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED EDITION

LIMITED EDITION

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

LIMITED EDITION

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$17,770

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JA32U2FU7HU603372

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited Edition, 2.0L Automatic , Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Pioneer Double DIN Stereo, 102,000 kilometres.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-XXXX

604-532-8828

$17,770

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer