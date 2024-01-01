$17,770+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
LIMITED EDITION
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
VIN JA32U2FU7HU603372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited Edition, 2.0L Automatic , Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Pioneer Double DIN Stereo, 102,000 kilometres.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
