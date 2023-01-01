$32,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
FX4 LB 4WD 5.0L FFV V8 SPRAY LINER CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
155,896KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E51JFB91672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,896 KM
