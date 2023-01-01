Menu
2018 Ford F-350

106,410 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Lariat Ultimate FX4 Diesel, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof

2018 Ford F-350

Lariat Ultimate FX4 Diesel, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9497560
  Stock #: B3815(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT2JEC02823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC, Luxury Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Very Well Looked After Inside and Out.. Only 106,410 Kms.. 

 

2018 Ford F350 Lariat with the FX4 Package, 618A Package and the Ultimate Package!! Crew Cab 4x4, 6.8' Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot, 360 Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Post Crash Alert System, Front Cooled and Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Tow Technology Package with Adaptive Steering, Lane Keep Alert and Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera, Built In Brake Controller, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Quad Beam LED Headlights, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step, 20 Inch Wheels, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 106,410 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $74,900.00.. Must See!!  ((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3815.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

