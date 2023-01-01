$74,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Lariat Ultimate FX4 Diesel, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9497560
- Stock #: B3815(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2JEC02823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC, Luxury Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Very Well Looked After Inside and Out.. Only 106,410 Kms..
2018 Ford F350 Lariat with the FX4 Package, 618A Package and the Ultimate Package!! Crew Cab 4x4, 6.8' Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot, 360 Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Post Crash Alert System, Front Cooled and Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Tow Technology Package with Adaptive Steering, Lane Keep Alert and Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera, Built In Brake Controller, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Quad Beam LED Headlights, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step, 20 Inch Wheels, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 106,410 Kms..
Vehicle Features
