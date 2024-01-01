$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
SPORT 4WD ECO BOOST SPRAY LINER CAMERA TOW PKG
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
92,919KM
Used
VIN 1FTER1FH1LLA22607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,919 KM
