2020 Ford Ranger

20,862 KM

Details Description Features

$42,966

+ tax & licensing
$42,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$42,966

+ taxes & licensing

20,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466377
  • Stock #: P214668
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH7LLA04937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,862 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Ford-Ranger-2020-id9312765.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Power Seats
Apple CarPlay
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
2.3L EcoBoost
PRE-COLLISION ACTIVE BRAKING
2020 FORD RANGER XLT 4X4 SUPERCREW (STOCK# P214668) REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - DIFFERENT OFF ROAM MODES FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS BALANCE OF FORD FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214668 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

