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<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>A Masterclass in Aggressive Elegance: 2020 Lexus NX 300 AWD F Sport Series 3</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Experience the perfect intersection of bold performance and Japanese craftsmanship. We are proud to present this meticulously maintained <strong>2020 Lexus NX 300 F Sport Series 3</strong>, finished in a commanding <strong>Obsidian Black</strong> over a vibrant <strong>Circuit Red Leather</strong> interior.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Exceptional Pedigree & Condition</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><br>This isnt just another pre-owned SUV; it is a showroom-quality specimen with an impeccable history.</span></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Mileage:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Only 29,000 km (Extremely low for the year)</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>History:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> No Accidents, verified clean CARFAX.</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Condition:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Meticulously preserved, reflecting the pride of its previous owner.</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>The F Sport Series 3 Advantage</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><br>As the pinnacle of the NX lineup, the Series 3 package transforms this crossover into a high-tech sanctuary. Key highlights include:</span></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Performance:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and F Sport-tuned handling for a sharp, responsive drive.</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Vision:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Stunning Triple-Beam LED headlamps and a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor.</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Audio:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> The immersive 14-speaker Mark Levinson® Surround Sound system.</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=color: #0a0a0a; margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Convenience:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Wireless charging, Head-Up Display (HUD), and a Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor.</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Style That Commands Attention</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><br>The Obsidian Black exterior emphasizes the signature F Sport mesh grille and aerodynamic body kit, while the Circuit Red interior offers a high-contrast, cockpit-like feel that reminds you you’re driving something special every time you get behind the wheel.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Rare Opportunity</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><br>Finding a low-mileage, accident-free NX 300 in this specific color combination and top-tier trim is an absolute rarity. This vehicle offers the peace of mind of Lexus reliability with the soul of a performance athlete.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 18.0pt; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #0a0a0a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the F Sport difference.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes   Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.   For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/   Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2  </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>VSA : 31259</p>

2020 Lexus NX

29,427 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD F Sport 3 *No Accidents, Sunroof*

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14000889

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD F Sport 3 *No Accidents, Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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$39,995

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Used
29,427KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJSARDZXL2217743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RT1699
  • Mileage 29,427 KM

Vehicle Description

A Masterclass in Aggressive Elegance: 2020 Lexus NX 300 AWD F Sport Series 3

Experience the perfect intersection of bold performance and Japanese craftsmanship. We are proud to present this meticulously maintained 2020 Lexus NX 300 F Sport Series 3, finished in a commanding Obsidian Black over a vibrant Circuit Red Leather interior.

Exceptional Pedigree & Condition
This isn't just another pre-owned SUV; it is a showroom-quality specimen with an impeccable history.

  • Mileage: Only 29,000 km (Extremely low for the year)
  • History: No Accidents, verified clean CARFAX.
  • Condition: Meticulously preserved, reflecting the pride of its previous owner.

The F Sport Series 3 Advantage
As the pinnacle of the NX lineup, the Series 3 package transforms this crossover into a high-tech sanctuary. Key highlights include:

  • Performance: Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and F Sport-tuned handling for a sharp, responsive drive.
  • Vision: Stunning Triple-Beam LED headlamps and a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor.
  • Audio: The immersive 14-speaker Mark Levinson® Surround Sound system.
  • Convenience: Wireless charging, Head-Up Display (HUD), and a Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor.

Style That Commands Attention
The Obsidian Black exterior emphasizes the signature F Sport mesh grille and aerodynamic body kit, while the Circuit Red interior offers a high-contrast, cockpit-like feel that reminds you you’re driving something special every time you get behind the wheel.

Rare Opportunity
Finding a low-mileage, accident-free NX 300 in this specific color combination and top-tier trim is an absolute rarity. This vehicle offers the peace of mind of Lexus reliability with the soul of a performance athlete.

Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the F Sport difference.

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes   Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.   For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/   Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2  

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

-NONST1
0212
NR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$39,995

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Autoworld

604-510-7227

2020 Lexus NX