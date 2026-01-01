$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
NX 300 AWD F Sport 3 *No Accidents, Sunroof*
2020 Lexus NX
NX 300 AWD F Sport 3 *No Accidents, Sunroof*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RT1699
- Mileage 29,427 KM
Vehicle Description
A Masterclass in Aggressive Elegance: 2020 Lexus NX 300 AWD F Sport Series 3
Experience the perfect intersection of bold performance and Japanese craftsmanship. We are proud to present this meticulously maintained 2020 Lexus NX 300 F Sport Series 3, finished in a commanding Obsidian Black over a vibrant Circuit Red Leather interior.
Exceptional Pedigree & Condition
This isn't just another pre-owned SUV; it is a showroom-quality specimen with an impeccable history.
- Mileage: Only 29,000 km (Extremely low for the year)
- History: No Accidents, verified clean CARFAX.
- Condition: Meticulously preserved, reflecting the pride of its previous owner.
The F Sport Series 3 Advantage
As the pinnacle of the NX lineup, the Series 3 package transforms this crossover into a high-tech sanctuary. Key highlights include:
- Performance: Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and F Sport-tuned handling for a sharp, responsive drive.
- Vision: Stunning Triple-Beam LED headlamps and a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor.
- Audio: The immersive 14-speaker Mark Levinson® Surround Sound system.
- Convenience: Wireless charging, Head-Up Display (HUD), and a Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor.
Style That Commands Attention
The Obsidian Black exterior emphasizes the signature F Sport mesh grille and aerodynamic body kit, while the Circuit Red interior offers a high-contrast, cockpit-like feel that reminds you you’re driving something special every time you get behind the wheel.
Rare Opportunity
Finding a low-mileage, accident-free NX 300 in this specific color combination and top-tier trim is an absolute rarity. This vehicle offers the peace of mind of Lexus reliability with the soul of a performance athlete.
Visit us today for a private viewing and experience the F Sport difference.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available. For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autoworld
Autoworld
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-510-7227