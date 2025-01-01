Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC
55,350 KM
$24,490 + tax & licensing

Stock # AABC160

55,350 KM

VIN JA4AZ2A3XLJ600273

ES AWC

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

Used
55,350KM
VIN JA4AZ2A3XLJ600273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC160
  • Mileage 55,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC in sleek Mercury Greya versatile and capable SUV that combines performance, practicality, and advanced features. With only 55,350 km, this Outlander is in excellent condition, ready to take on your daily drives and weekend adventures.
Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control (AWC) system, the Outlander ES delivers reliable performance and enhanced traction in all driving conditions. Its smooth CVT transmission ensures a comfortable and fuel-efficient ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
Inside, the Outlander offers a spacious cabin with seating for seven, featuring premium cloth upholstery and a versatile 60/40 split-folding second row and 50/50 split third row for ample cargo flexibility. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a priority, with features such as a rearview camera, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and hill start assist providing peace of mind on every journey. Additional conveniences like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and keyless entry make every drive more enjoyable.
With its stylish design, advanced technology, and all-weather capability, the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC in Mercury Grey is the perfect SUV for those seeking practicality without compromising on performance.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander