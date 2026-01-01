$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9
Kuro Edition AWD One Owner, No Accidents, Sunroof
2022 Mazda CX-9
Kuro Edition AWD One Owner, No Accidents, Sunroof
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of sophisticated luxury and family utility with this meticulously maintained, local one-owner lease. Boasting a clean, accident-free history, this premium three-row SUV delivers an upscale driving experience at an exceptional value.Stunning Visual Design
- Jet Black Mica metallic paint finish.
- Garnet Red premium leather upholstery.
- Gloss black exterior mirrors and grille.
- 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels.
- Local one-owner lease return.
- Zero accidents reported on CarFax.
- 49,871 kilometres original mileage.
- 100% serviced at Morrey Mazda of Northshore.
- Skyactiv-G 2.5T Engine: Delivers up to 250 hp and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque for effortless merging and overtaking.
- i-Activ AWD: Intelligent all-wheel drive continuously monitors road conditions to ensure maximum traction in rain, slush, or snow.
- Paddle Shifters: Mounted on the steering wheel to put crisp, sporty gear changes right at your fingertips.
- Captain’s Chairs: Second-row captain's chairs offer executive-level comfort and easy access to the third row.
- All-Weather Comfort: Enjoy a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated second-row seats.
- Custom Driver Setup: 10-way power driver’s seat with memory settings ensures your perfect driving position is saved.
- Hands-Free Liftgate: Kick your foot under the rear bumper to easily open the trunk when your hands are full.
- 10.25-inch Display: Mazda Connect infotainment system with a sleek, vibrant widescreen interface.
- Wireless Smartphone Link: Seamlessly access your navigation and playlists via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Wireless Charger: Keep your device topped up without messy cables cluttering the console.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control: Automatically maintains a safe following distance in highway traffic.
- Smart Brake Support: Forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking.
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring: Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, paired with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
- Lane-Keep Assist: Gently guides you back into your lane if you begin to drift.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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