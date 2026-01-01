2022 Mazda CX-9

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<p>Experience the perfect blend of sophisticated luxury and family utility with this meticulously maintained, local one-owner lease. Boasting a clean, accident-free history, this premium three-row SUV delivers an upscale driving experience at an exceptional value.</p><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Stunning Visual Design</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjBsvea3sWVAxVLGTQIHcnXD1wQ-7AUeggIAggACAQQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgEEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgEEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Jet Black Mica</strong> metallic paint finish.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgEEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Garnet Red</strong> premium leather upholstery.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgEEAM data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Gloss black</strong> exterior mirrors and grille.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgEEAQ data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >20-inch black metallic</strong> aluminum alloy wheels.</span></li></ul><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Verified Vehicle History</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwjBsvea3sWVAxVLGTQIHcnXD1wQ-7AUeggIAggACAUQAA data-hveid=CAIIAAgFEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgFEAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Local one-owner</strong> lease return.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgFEAI data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Zero accidents</strong> reported on CarFax.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgFEAM data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >49,871 kilometres</strong> original mileage.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgFEAQ data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >100% serviced</strong> at Morrey Mazda of Northshore.</span></li></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >🚀 Dynamic Performance & Control</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi3n8zM3sWVAxUIFzQIHaCeDMQQ-7AUegYIAAgFEAA data-hveid=CAAIBRAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBRAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Skyactiv-G 2.5T Engine:</strong> Delivers up to 250 hp and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque for effortless merging and overtaking.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBRAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >i-Activ AWD:</strong> Intelligent all-wheel drive continuously monitors road conditions to ensure maximum traction in rain, slush, or snow.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBRAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Paddle Shifters:</strong> Mounted on the steering wheel to put crisp, sporty gear changes right at your fingertips.</span></li></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >🛋️ First-Class Comfort & Convenience</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi3n8zM3sWVAxUIFzQIHaCeDMQQ-7AUegYIAAgGEAA data-hveid=CAAIBhAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Captain’s Chairs:</strong> Second-row captains chairs offer executive-level comfort and easy access to the third row.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >All-Weather Comfort:</strong> Enjoy a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated second-row seats.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Custom Driver Setup:</strong> 10-way power driver’s seat with memory settings ensures your perfect driving position is saved.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBhAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Hands-Free Liftgate:</strong> Kick your foot under the rear bumper to easily open the trunk when your hands are full.</span></li></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >📱 Next-Gen Technology</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi3n8zM3sWVAxUIFzQIHaCeDMQQ-7AUegYIAAgHEAA data-hveid=CAAIBxAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >10.25-inch Display:</strong> Mazda Connect infotainment system with a sleek, vibrant widescreen interface.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Wireless Smartphone Link:</strong> Seamlessly access your navigation and playlists via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAIBxAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Wireless Charger:</strong> Keep your device topped up without messy cables cluttering the console.</span></li></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div><div class=otQkpb role=heading aria-level=3 data-animation-nesting= data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >🛡️ Advanced i-Activsense Safety</div><ul class=KsbFXc U6u95 data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-ved=2ahUKEwi3n8zM3sWVAxUIFzQIHaCeDMQQ-7AUegYIAAgIEAA data-hveid=CAAICBAA data-complete=true data-processed=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAB data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Mazda Radar Cruise Control:</strong> Automatically maintains a safe following distance in highway traffic.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAC data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Smart Brake Support:</strong> Forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAD data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, paired with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.</span></li><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAAICBAE data-complete=true data-sae= data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><span class=T286Pc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: ><strong class=Yjhzub data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >Lane-Keep Assist:</strong> Gently guides you back into your lane if you begin to drift.</span></li></ul><div class=Fsg96 data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-complete=true data-processed=true data-sfc-inited=2 data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </div>Schedule Your Private Viewing</div><div class=n6owBd awi2gc data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=ep data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgHEAA data-complete=true data-processed=true aria-owns=action-menu-parent-container data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >This highly desirable Kuro Edition has passed our rigorous multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Contact our sales gallery today to book your VIP test drive and explore our competitive financing options.</div><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2022 Mazda CX-9

49,871 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-9

Kuro Edition AWD One Owner, No Accidents, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14433469

2022 Mazda CX-9

Kuro Edition AWD One Owner, No Accidents, Sunroof

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,871KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY4N0618808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of sophisticated luxury and family utility with this meticulously maintained, local one-owner lease. Boasting a clean, accident-free history, this premium three-row SUV delivers an upscale driving experience at an exceptional value.

Stunning Visual Design
  • Jet Black Mica metallic paint finish.
  • Garnet Red premium leather upholstery.
  • Gloss black exterior mirrors and grille.
  • 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels.
Verified Vehicle History
  • Local one-owner lease return.
  • Zero accidents reported on CarFax.
  • 49,871 kilometres original mileage.
  • 100% serviced at Morrey Mazda of Northshore.
 🚀 Dynamic Performance & Control
  • Skyactiv-G 2.5T Engine: Delivers up to 250 hp and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque for effortless merging and overtaking.
  • i-Activ AWD: Intelligent all-wheel drive continuously monitors road conditions to ensure maximum traction in rain, slush, or snow.
  • Paddle Shifters: Mounted on the steering wheel to put crisp, sporty gear changes right at your fingertips.
 🛋️ First-Class Comfort & Convenience
  • Captain’s Chairs: Second-row captain's chairs offer executive-level comfort and easy access to the third row.
  • All-Weather Comfort: Enjoy a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated second-row seats.
  • Custom Driver Setup: 10-way power driver’s seat with memory settings ensures your perfect driving position is saved.
  • Hands-Free Liftgate: Kick your foot under the rear bumper to easily open the trunk when your hands are full.
 📱 Next-Gen Technology
  • 10.25-inch Display: Mazda Connect infotainment system with a sleek, vibrant widescreen interface.
  • Wireless Smartphone Link: Seamlessly access your navigation and playlists via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Wireless Charger: Keep your device topped up without messy cables cluttering the console.
 🛡️ Advanced i-Activsense Safety
  • Mazda Radar Cruise Control: Automatically maintains a safe following distance in highway traffic.
  • Smart Brake Support: Forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking.
  • Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring: Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, paired with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
  • Lane-Keep Assist: Gently guides you back into your lane if you begin to drift.
 Schedule Your Private ViewingThis highly desirable Kuro Edition has passed our rigorous multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Contact our sales gallery today to book your VIP test drive and explore our competitive financing options.

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

41W
KE00
TD1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$35,995

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Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Mazda CX-9