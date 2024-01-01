Menu
<p>2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Power & Memory Seats, Large 12 Touch Screen, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Hitch Provisions, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH.</p>

2022 RAM 3500

38,100 KM

$85,770

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500

LARAMIE CREW SB

2022 RAM 3500

LARAMIE CREW SB

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$85,770

+ taxes & licensing

38,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL8NG288979

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2719
  • Mileage 38,100 KM

2022 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Short Box 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Power & Memory Seats, Large 12" Touch Screen, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Hitch Provisions, AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Premium Sound System

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$85,770

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 RAM 3500