$98,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-350
LARIAT CREW CAB LONGBOX
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$98,500
+ taxes & licensing
27,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BM5PEC66078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2808
- Mileage 27,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F350 Lariat Crew Cab Longbox, 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel, Automatic, Leather, Moonroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Memory Seating, Power Windows, Power Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, 5th Wheel and Goosneck Ready, Many More Options!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Ford F-350