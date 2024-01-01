Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ford F350 Lariat Crew Cab Longbox, 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel, Automatic, Leather, Moonroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Memory Seating, Power Windows, Power Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, 5th Wheel and Goosneck Ready, Many More Options!</p>

2023 Ford F-350

27,400 KM

Details Description Features

$98,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-350

LARIAT CREW CAB LONGBOX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-350

LARIAT CREW CAB LONGBOX

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1706978642
  2. 1706978646
  3. 1706978649
  4. 1706978654
  5. 1706978658
  6. 1706978662
  7. 1706978666
  8. 1706978670
  9. 1706978674
  10. 1706978677
  11. 1706978681
  12. 1706978684
  13. 1706978687
  14. 1706978691
  15. 1706978694
Contact Seller
Sale

$98,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BM5PEC66078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2808
  • Mileage 27,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford F350 Lariat Crew Cab Longbox, 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel, Automatic, Leather, Moonroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Memory Seating, Power Windows, Power Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, 5th Wheel and Goosneck Ready, Many More Options!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Ford F-350 LARIAT CREW CAB LONGBOX for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-350 LARIAT CREW CAB LONGBOX 27,400 KM $98,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum 30,700 KM $95,550 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN DUALLY for sale in Langley, BC
2019 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN DUALLY 108,200 KM $79,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,500

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-350