Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Honda Civic for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 1,221
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX-Honda Sensing CIVIC LX W/HONDA SENSING, AUTO, A/C CERTIFIED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-Honda Sensing CIVIC LX W/HONDA SENSING, AUTO, A/C CERTIFIED
$23,995
+ tax & lic
67,083KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan NAV SUNROOF H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan NAV SUNROOF H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$22,995
+ tax & lic
142,782KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX, MAGS, AILEROND, CAMERA, SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS
$16,450
+ tax & lic
123,185KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Stittsville, ON

2020 Honda Civic

LX
$25,999
+ tax & lic
35,058KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX NO Accidents | MANUAL | SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Honda Civic

EX NO Accidents | MANUAL | SUNROOF
$16,990
+ tax & lic
146,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam
$23,590
+ tax & lic
16,000KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Bedford, NS

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Cam, Heated Front Seats
$21,490
+ tax & lic
59,000KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2020 Honda Civic Manual SI | Navi | Manual Transmission for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Honda Civic

Manual SI | Navi | Manual Transmission
Sale
$34,577
+ tax & lic
66,123KM
Birchwood Honda West

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX / MANUAL / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM
$22,995
+ tax & lic
CALL
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Honda Civic

EX / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / AUTO
$22,995
+ tax & lic
136,448KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport Hatch / Clean CarFax / Honda Sensing for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Hatch / Clean CarFax / Honda Sensing
$23,888
+ tax & lic
101,421KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring / One Owner / Clean CarFax for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Touring / One Owner / Clean CarFax
$31,288
+ tax & lic
61,290KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2022 Honda Civic LX | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Honda Civic

LX | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Remote Start
$30,950
+ tax & lic
72,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sport Local Vehicle | Sunroof | Leather for sale in Surrey, BC

2021 Honda Civic

Sport Local Vehicle | Sunroof | Leather
$32,885
+ tax & lic
22,562KM
Langley Chrysler

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX | ACC | LaneKeep | CarPlay | HondaSensing for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX | ACC | LaneKeep | CarPlay | HondaSensing
$21,850
+ tax & lic
121,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Amherst, NS

2019 Honda Civic

Sport
$27,500
+ tax & lic
37,010KM
Cumberland Honda

Amherst, NS

Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring LEATHER | SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Touring LEATHER | SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX
$24,995
+ tax & lic
65,278KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT
$24,900
+ tax & lic
98,572KM
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Abbotsford, BC

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT
$30,980
+ tax & lic
24,162KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Burnaby, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX NO Accidents | NEW BRAKES | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Honda Civic

LX NO Accidents | NEW BRAKES | Bluetooth
$17,995
+ tax & lic
138,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Surrey, BC

2016 Honda Civic

Touring
$26,499
+ tax & lic
50,388KM
White Rock Volkswagen

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in Surrey, BC

2020 Honda Civic

EX
$32,999
+ tax & lic
65,888KM
White Rock Volkswagen

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF. APPLY PLAY. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T
$24,495
+ tax & lic
80,844KM
MyCar.ca Kingston

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX * A/C * TOIT * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH * for sale in Québec, QC

2014 Honda Civic

EX * A/C * TOIT * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$14,687
+ tax & lic
134,562KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunoof! for sale in Clarington, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunoof!
$36,995
+ tax & lic
27,880KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2007 Honda Civic WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2007 Honda Civic

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$6,995
+ tax & lic
251,973KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan LX|REAR CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX|REAR CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS|
$19,698
+ tax & lic
103,311KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2018 Honda Civic

Touring
$26,900
+ tax & lic
77,156KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Halifax, NS

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX
$27,494
+ tax & lic
88,501KM
City Mazda

Halifax, NS

Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan EX, AUTOMATIQUE, TOIT OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, AUTOMATIQUE, TOIT OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH
$13,950
+ tax & lic
116,968KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL, MAGS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL, MAGS
$21,450
+ tax & lic
81,200KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Turbo! 6Spd Heated Seats Rear Camera No accidents! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Turbo! 6Spd Heated Seats Rear Camera No accidents!
$24,991
+ tax & lic
100,952KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Honda Civic

LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
Sale
$35,238
+ tax & lic
81,211KM
Birchwood Honda West

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Honda Civic

LX
$27,590
+ tax & lic
42,089KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Honda Civic

EX
Sale
$26,948
+ tax & lic
55,227KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Honda Civic

LX
$15,526
+ tax & lic
99,141KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Honda Civic EX-B In Stock! - Take Home Today! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Honda Civic

EX-B In Stock! - Take Home Today!
$32,281
+ tax & lic
19KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic Si RARE COUPE | Si for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Honda Civic

Si RARE COUPE | Si
Sale
$27,612
+ tax & lic
109,255KM
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*
$19,950
+ tax & lic
69,877KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Honda Civic

EX
$10,795
+ tax & lic
258,878KM
Northstar Fine Cars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic SI for sale in Steinbach, MB

2015 Honda Civic

SI
$17,995
+ tax & lic
178,000KM
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Steinbach, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Cornwall, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX
Sale
$22,000
+ tax & lic
111,888KM
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Conception Bay South, NL

2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT
$23,995
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Kelligrews Auto Mart

Conception Bay South, NL

Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT
$31,990
+ tax & lic
31,703KM
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Abbotsford, BC

Used 2018 Honda Civic SEDAN Si 6MT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN Si 6MT
$29,480
+ tax & lic
85,200KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Burnaby, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Honda Civic Cpe EX-L for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2012 Honda Civic

Cpe EX-L
$11,995
+ tax & lic
242,300KM
Famous Motors

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX
$24,290
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Honda Civic

LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
+ tax & lic
167,258KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2009 Honda Civic 4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2009 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, DX
$5,756
+ tax & lic
192,205KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2014 Honda Civic EX for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC

2014 Honda Civic

EX
$15,990
+ tax & lic
183,194KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Port Coquitlam, BC