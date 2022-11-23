Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis

166,500 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Coupe Premium - Manual Transmission, Leather, Sunroof

Coupe Premium - Manual Transmission, Leather, Sunroof

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

166,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9365116
  • Stock #: TC7869A
  • VIN: KMHHT6KDXAU030822

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

