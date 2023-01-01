2019 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 6 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048419

10048419 Stock #: 17850QVAN

17850QVAN VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8KF450756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17850QVAN

Mileage 52,635 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 1-Speed A/T Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.