$30,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Used
38,645KM
VIN JM3KFBCM5N0642214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Grand Lux Suede inserts
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA42214
- Mileage 38,645 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
JET BLACK MICA
Comfort Package [22]
Black Leatherette w/ Grand Lux Suede inserts
2022 Mazda CX-5