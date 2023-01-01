Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Tesla for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 166
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD No Accident Autopilot Glass Roof Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range RWD No Accident Autopilot Glass Roof Navigation
$48,995
+ tax & lic
22,105KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus I TURBINE WHEELS I NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus I TURBINE WHEELS I NO ACCIDENTS
$41,780
+ tax & lic
45,323KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range! Dual Motor! AWD! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range! Dual Motor! AWD! Clean CarFax!
$52,988
+ tax & lic
54,062KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance No Accident Autopilot Glass Roof Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance No Accident Autopilot Glass Roof Navigation
$67,995
+ tax & lic
17,978KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Lr for sale in Port Moody, BC

2019 Tesla Model 3

Lr
$51,000
+ tax & lic
52,635KM
Westwood Honda

Port Moody, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus I FSD INCLUDED for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus I FSD INCLUDED
$39,888
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|NAV|AUTOPILOT|ACCELBOOST| for sale in North York, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|NAV|AUTOPILOT|ACCELBOOST|
$48,995
+ tax & lic
59,394KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Halifax, NS

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE
$62,990
+ tax & lic
2,954KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2023 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$54,990
+ tax & lic
1,047KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 SR+ * A/C * GPS * CAMÉRA * CUIR * TOIT * EV * for sale in Québec, QC

2019 Tesla Model 3

SR+ * A/C * GPS * CAMÉRA * CUIR * TOIT * EV *
$37,687
+ tax & lic
72,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 |Standard Range Plus|RWD| for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

|Standard Range Plus|RWD|
$47,999
+ tax & lic
17,250KM
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE
$43,995
+ tax & lic
70,522KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Burnaby, BC

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS
$44,999
+ tax & lic
52,650KM
OpenRoad Audi

Burnaby, BC

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Hebbville, NS

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS
$45,990
+ tax & lic
40,163KM
Steele Auto Group

Hebbville, NS

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD / FULL SELF DRIVING for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD / FULL SELF DRIVING
$53,900
+ tax & lic
35,833KM
AutoAgents

Ottawa, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Stunning EV Performance!! for sale in Halifax, NS

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Stunning EV Performance!!
$58,888
+ tax & lic
22,096KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|NAV|AUTOPILOT|PANOROOF|++ for sale in North York, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|NAV|AUTOPILOT|PANOROOF|++
$54,995
+ tax & lic
34,278KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus I FACTORY WARRANTY for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus I FACTORY WARRANTY
$44,880
+ tax & lic
18,301KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE
$39,795
+ tax & lic
62,806KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE for sale in Concord, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus I NO ACCIDENTS I OFF LEASE
$37,880
+ tax & lic
87,876KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Vancouver, BC

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS
$51,995
+ tax & lic
23,500KM
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Vancouver, BC

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 Tesla Model 3

$43,888
+ tax & lic
34,270KM
Nott Auto Corp

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance for sale in Surrey, BC

2018 Tesla Model 3

Performance
$48,992
+ tax & lic
70,960KM
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Surrey, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE, AWD, TOIT PANORAMIQUE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE, AWD, TOIT PANORAMIQUE
$43,970
+ tax & lic
84,009KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range | FSD | Summon | 19

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range | FSD | Summon | 19" Wheels | Sunroof
Sale
$44,995
+ tax & lic
108,190KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range I AWD I NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range I AWD I NO ACCIDENTS
$40,986
+ tax & lic
108,811KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range I AWD I LOADED for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range I AWD I LOADED
$40,986
+ tax & lic
102,878KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Stittsville, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE
$47,999
+ tax & lic
60,669KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD
$53,995
+ tax & lic
21,199KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 LOW KM | AWD | LONG RANGE for sale in Fredericton, NB

2019 Tesla Model 3

LOW KM | AWD | LONG RANGE
$44,579
+ tax & lic
37,098KM
Steele Auto Group

Fredericton, NB

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Richmond, BC

2021 Tesla Model 3

$44,990
+ tax & lic
13,101KM
Signature Mazda

Richmond, BC

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.) for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)
$41,495
+ tax & lic
82,233KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.) for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)
$40,995
+ tax & lic
75,095KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.) for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)
$45,995
+ tax & lic
78,450KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Vancouver, BC

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS
$49,995
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Vancouver, BC

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE I MANY M3'S TO CHOOSE FROM for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE I MANY M3'S TO CHOOSE FROM
$40,696
+ tax & lic
105,809KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE
Video
$52,995
+ tax & lic
61,725KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range | PST Exempt for sale in Vancouver, BC

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range | PST Exempt
$50,895
+ tax & lic
13,889KM
Destination Mazda

Vancouver, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range I AWD I NO ACCIDENTS I for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range I AWD I NO ACCIDENTS I
$49,990
+ tax & lic
51,000KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus I No Accidents for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus I No Accidents
$40,990
+ tax & lic
70,866KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 AutoPilot Included/Standard Range Plus RWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

AutoPilot Included/Standard Range Plus RWD
$43,888
+ tax & lic
15,627KM
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Ottawa, ON

Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RAGE PLUS | RWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2023 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RAGE PLUS | RWD | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$54,990
+ tax & lic
5,288KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD Full Self Drive 15'' Nav Pano Roof Active Safety for sale in Thornhill, ON

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD Full Self Drive 15'' Nav Pano Roof Active Safety
$47,777
+ tax & lic
73,163KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus * CAMÉRA 360 + AUTOPILOT for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus * CAMÉRA 360 + AUTOPILOT
$38,256
+ tax & lic
77,724KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS | RWD | HTD LEATHER SEATS for sale in Welland, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS | RWD | HTD LEATHER SEATS
$49,990
+ tax & lic
25,439KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in London, ON

2021 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE
$58,407
+ tax & lic
47,000KM
Forest City Mazda

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS | RWD | SUN/MOONROOF | for sale in Welland, ON

2022 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS | RWD | SUN/MOONROOF |
$51,990
+ tax & lic
13,841KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 SR+ Clean, Local, One Owner for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2019 Tesla Model 3

SR+ Clean, Local, One Owner
$46,888
+ tax & lic
30,717KM
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Abbotsford, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2018 Tesla Model 3

$42,995
+ tax & lic
57,800KM
Go Mazda

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in North York, ON

2022 Tesla Model 3

$47,980
+ tax & lic
48,205KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options