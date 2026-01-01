2019 Tesla Model 3

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED* <span>Very Clean Tesla 3 </span>STANDARD PLUS <span>RWD </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control / Auto Pilot, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.25% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2019 Tesla Model 3

157,410 KM

Details Description Features

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
14463406

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,410KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2KF487728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,410 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Tesla 3 STANDARD PLUS RWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control / Auto Pilot, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.25% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$21,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Tesla Model 3