$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Audi A7
PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO
2014 Audi A7
PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,375KM
VIN WAUWGCFCXEN153386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2014 Audi A7 Progressive Quattro With 69,375kms Only. It Features 310 Horsepower 3.0L Supercharged V6 DOHC Engine Paired With 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System. 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights With LED DRLs, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Tailgate, Heated, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Audi Drive Select, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Seats, Heated Front And Rear Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel With Paddle Shifters, Ambient Interior Lighting, MMI Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Homelink Garage Opener, Keyless Entry And Start, Cruise control, S Line Appearance Package And Much More!
Stock# G000269A Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000269A Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2014 Audi A7