Menu
Account
Sign In
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2014 Audi A7 Progressive Quattro With 69,375kms Only. It Features 310 Horsepower 3.0L Supercharged V6 DOHC Engine Paired With 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System. 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights With LED DRLs, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Tailgate, Heated, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Audi Drive Select, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Seats, Heated Front And Rear Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel With Paddle Shifters, Ambient Interior Lighting, MMI Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Homelink Garage Opener, Keyless Entry And Start, Cruise control, S Line Appearance Package And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000269A Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2014 Audi A7

69,375 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Audi A7

PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO

Watch This Vehicle
14073096

2014 Audi A7

PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

  1. 14073096
  2. 14073096
  3. 14073096
  4. 14073096
  5. 14073096
  6. 14073096
  7. 14073096
  8. 14073096
  9. 14073096
  10. 14073096
  11. 14073096
  12. 14073096
  13. 14073096
  14. 14073096
  15. 14073096
  16. 14073096
  17. 14073096
  18. 14073096
  19. 14073096
  20. 14073096
  21. 14073096
  22. 14073096
  23. 14073096
  24. 14073096
  25. 14073096
  26. 14073096
  27. 14073096
  28. 14073096
  29. 14073096
  30. 14073096
  31. 14073096
  32. 14073096
  33. 14073096
  34. 14073096
  35. 14073096
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
69,375KM
VIN WAUWGCFCXEN153386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2014 Audi A7 Progressive Quattro With 69,375kms Only. It Features 310 Horsepower 3.0L Supercharged V6 DOHC Engine Paired With 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System. 19-Inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights With LED DRLs, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Tailgate, Heated, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Audi Drive Select, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Seats, Heated Front And Rear Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel With Paddle Shifters, Ambient Interior Lighting, MMI Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Homelink Garage Opener, Keyless Entry And Start, Cruise control, S Line Appearance Package And Much More!


Stock# G000269A Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Used 2017 Audi R8 SPYDER for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Audi R8 SPYDER 23,200 KM $169,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A7 PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 Audi A7 PROGRESSIVE QUATTRO 69,375 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 for sale in Richmond, BC
2008 Lexus IS 250 60,401 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

Call Dealer

604-416-XXXX

(click to show)

604-416-8988

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2014 Audi A7