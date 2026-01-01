Menu
Account
Sign In
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Suzuka Grey 2017 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 V10 quattro 7sp S Tronic With 23,200kms Only! <br/> <br/> <br/> - Clean Carfax/Just Serviced <br/> - 540 Horsepower Naturally Aspirated FSI V10 Engine/7-Speed S Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission/Quattro AWD <br/> - 18-Way Power Seats With Memory <br/> - Diamond Sitch Fine Nappa Leather Seats <br/> - Extended Leather <br/> - Audi Phonebox With Wireless Charging <br/> - Bang & Olufsen Sound System <br/> - Apple CarPlay And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000270A Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2017 Audi R8

23,200 KM

Details Description

$169,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi R8

SPYDER

Watch This Vehicle
14073099

2017 Audi R8

SPYDER

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

  1. 14073099
  2. 14073099
  3. 14073099
  4. 14073099
  5. 14073099
  6. 14073099
  7. 14073099
  8. 14073099
  9. 14073099
  10. 14073099
  11. 14073099
  12. 14073099
  13. 14073099
  14. 14073099
  15. 14073099
  16. 14073099
  17. 14073099
  18. 14073099
  19. 14073099
  20. 14073099
  21. 14073099
  22. 14073099
  23. 14073099
  24. 14073099
  25. 14073099
  26. 14073099
  27. 14073099
  28. 14073099
  29. 14073099
  30. 14073099
  31. 14073099
  32. 14073099
  33. 14073099
  34. 14073099
  35. 14073099
Contact Seller

$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
23,200KM
VIN WUARNDFX1H7904269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G000270A
  • Mileage 23,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Suzuka Grey 2017 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 V10 quattro 7sp S Tronic With 23,200kms Only!


- Clean Carfax/Just Serviced
- 540 Horsepower Naturally Aspirated FSI V10 Engine/7-Speed S Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission/Quattro AWD
- 18-Way Power Seats With Memory
- Diamond Sitch Fine Nappa Leather Seats
- Extended Leather
- Audi Phonebox With Wireless Charging
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System
- Apple CarPlay And Much More!


Stock# G000270A Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 for sale in Richmond, BC
2008 Lexus IS 250 60,401 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 McLaren GT for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 McLaren GT 4,200 KM $219,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 124,426 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

Call Dealer

604-416-XXXX

(click to show)

604-416-8988

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$169,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2017 Audi R8