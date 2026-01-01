$169,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi R8
SPYDER
2017 Audi R8
SPYDER
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$169,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,200KM
VIN WUARNDFX1H7904269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # G000270A
- Mileage 23,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Suzuka Grey 2017 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 V10 quattro 7sp S Tronic With 23,200kms Only!
- Clean Carfax/Just Serviced
- 540 Horsepower Naturally Aspirated FSI V10 Engine/7-Speed S Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission/Quattro AWD
- 18-Way Power Seats With Memory
- Diamond Sitch Fine Nappa Leather Seats
- Extended Leather
- Audi Phonebox With Wireless Charging
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System
- Apple CarPlay And Much More!
Stock# G000270A Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
- Clean Carfax/Just Serviced
- 540 Horsepower Naturally Aspirated FSI V10 Engine/7-Speed S Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission/Quattro AWD
- 18-Way Power Seats With Memory
- Diamond Sitch Fine Nappa Leather Seats
- Extended Leather
- Audi Phonebox With Wireless Charging
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System
- Apple CarPlay And Much More!
Stock# G000270A Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$169,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2017 Audi R8