Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Escape

13,847 KM

Details Description Features

$42,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,549

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$42,549

+ taxes & licensing

13,847KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9590227
  • Stock #: STKA72114
  • VIN: 1FMCU9CZ7MUA72114

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,847 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Escape SEL Oxford White *BACK-UP CAMERA*, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD, 18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS 2.5L iVCT eCVT AWD Odometer is 9155 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2017 Ford Transit Ca...
 48,641 KM
$42,525 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 65,305 KM
$25,644 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 50,513 KM
$39,754 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory