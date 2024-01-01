$19,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
75,210KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GDXKUB90035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover excellence in motion with our remarkable 2019 Ford Escape! Dressed in sleek black and boasting a mere 75,000km, this Escape is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.
Equipped with desirable features such as heated seats, Michelin tires, and new brakes, every journey promises comfort, safety, and reliability. Plus, with a clean Carfax report and being a local trade, you can trust in its quality and pedigree.
Convenience is key with remote start, ensuring you're always ready to hit the road with ease. Don't miss your chance to make this exceptional vehicle yours!
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Located just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque, we're conveniently accessible from Brockville and Kingston.
Rest assured knowing we're OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA. Have a trade-in? We're ready to make a deal! Visit us today and let's turn your automotive dreams into reality at Easton Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2019 Ford Escape