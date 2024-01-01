$63,089+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Badlands
2021 Ford Bronco
Badlands
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$63,089
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,298KM
VIN 1FMEE5DH1MLA85063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,298 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
G1
1V
333A
99H
44Q
58E
64W
693
153
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Exterior
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
GVWR: 2,767 kgs (6,100 lbs)
110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
6 Skid Plates
4.7 Axle Ratio
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar
523.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
.360-DEGREE CAMERA
.2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 ENGINE
CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent Control
BLACK ONYX INTERIOR
.HIGH PACKAGE
.12 LCD CTR STACK TOUCHSCREEN
SOFT TOP, CLOTH
.MID PACKAGE
.DUAL-ZONE ELEC CLIMATE CNTRL
.FRONT ROW HEATED SEATS
.POWER OUTLET
.SYNC4 W/ENHNCD VOICE RECOG
.FORD CO-PILOT360
VINYL BLACK SEATS
.BADLANDS SERIES
.LT285/70R17 A/T TIRES (33)
FRONT AXLE-LOCKING DIFFRNTL
17BLK ALUM BEADLCK GREY RING
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
CONNECTED BUILT-IN NAVIGATION -inc: 3 years of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Navigation service requires SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms ...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 333A
.7-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
4.7/REAR AXLE-LOCKING DIFF
EQUIPMENT GROUP 333A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: Reverse Sensing System, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Front Row Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sl...
BLACK ONYX, MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver and passenger including fore/aft, up/down and recline and front driver/passenger seat back MOLLE strap system
WHEELS: 17" BLACK HIGH GLOSS-PAINTED ALUMINUM (64W) -inc: carbonized grey beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$63,089
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford Bronco