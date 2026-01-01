$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 3500
Laramie
2023 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,194KM
VIN 3C63R3JL7PG535952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
High-Back Seats
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Off-Road Info Pages
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
All Radio-Equipped Vehicles
All R1 High Radios
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Trailer Tow Pages
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
1977.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
POWER TELESCOPING MIRRORS
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Exterior Mirrors
Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Forward & Reverse Utility Lights
Exterior Mirrors w/Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Alexa Built-In
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jacobson Ford
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2023 RAM 3500