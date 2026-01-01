$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 RAM 3500
Limited
2024 RAM 3500
Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,000KM
VIN 3C63RRPL9RG184782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1P1324
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Vendor Painted Cargo Box
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Off-Road Info Pages
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Trailer Tow Pages
RAM Connect Tracker System
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,579 KGS (12,300 LBS)
1841.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Cross Path Detection
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Alexa Built-In
6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2024 RAM 3500