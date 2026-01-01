$28,404+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie - 4x4 - 6.7L CUMMINS - SPORT APPEARANCE - FULLY LOADED
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie - 4x4 - 6.7L CUMMINS - SPORT APPEARANCE - FULLY LOADED
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,404
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 743164
- Mileage 335,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew Cab w/ 6.4ft. Box - 6.7L Cummins HO Turbo Diesel - Fully-Loaded!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Sport Appearance Group
- Convenience Group
- 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
- 6.7L Cummins High Output 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine
- 385HP & 900 lb-ft. of Torque
- 6-Speed AISIN Heavy-Duty Automatic Transmission
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Automatic High Beams
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- LED Interior Lighting
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory
- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
- Rear Power-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
- Black Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors w/ Memory
- Body-Colour Grille w/ Black Wave Insert
- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
- Body-Colour Door Handles
- Black Badges for Fenders/Doors/Tailgate
- Bifunctional Projector Headlamps w/ Black Surround
- Black Premium LED Taillamps
- 20-Inch Black Aluminum Wheels
- Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Camera
- Clearance Lamps
- Pickup Box Lighting
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Class V Hitch Receiver & Trailer Brake Controller
- 17,050lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- Transfer Case Skid Plate
Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Bristol Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.ramtrucks.com/assets/pdf/brochures/US%20-%2017MY%20Ram%20HD%20Catalog_TX_eBrochure.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1