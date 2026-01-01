2017 RAM 3500

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Crew Cab w/ 6.4ft. Box - 6.7L Cummins HO Turbo Diesel - Fully-Loaded!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4x4<br>- Sport Appearance Group<br>- Convenience Group<br>- 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group<br>- 6.7L Cummins High Output 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine<br>- 385HP & 900 lb-ft. of Torque<br>- 6-Speed AISIN Heavy-Duty Automatic Transmission<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated Rear Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- GPS Navigation<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- 10-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer<br>- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System<br>- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br>- Automatic High Beams<br>- Keyless Enter n Go w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- LED Interior Lighting<br>- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Drivers Memory<br>- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory<br>- Rear Power-Sliding Window w/ Defroster<br>- Black Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors w/ Memory<br>- Body-Colour Grille w/ Black Wave Insert<br>- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers<br>- Body-Colour Door Handles<br>- Black Badges for Fenders/Doors/Tailgate<br>- Bifunctional Projector Headlamps w/ Black Surround<br>- Black Premium LED Taillamps<br>- 20-Inch Black Aluminum Wheels<br>- Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Camera<br>- Clearance Lamps<br>- Pickup Box Lighting<br>- Spray-In Bedliner<br>- Class V Hitch Receiver & Trailer Brake Controller<br>- 17,050lb. Towing Capacity<br>- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio<br>- Transfer Case Skid Plate<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Granite Crystal Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Bristol Perforated Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.ramtrucks.com/assets/pdf/brochures/US%20-%2017MY%20Ram%20HD%20Catalog_TX_eBrochure.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.ramtrucks.com/assets/pdf/brochures/US%20-%2017MY%20Ram%20HD%20Catalog_TX_eBrochure.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2017 RAM 3500

335,245 KM

Details Description Features

$28,404

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - 4x4 - 6.7L CUMMINS - SPORT APPEARANCE - FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14413824

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - 4x4 - 6.7L CUMMINS - SPORT APPEARANCE - FULLY LOADED

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14413824
  2. 14413824
  3. 14413824
Contact Seller

$28,404

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
335,245KM
VIN 3C63R3EL9HG743164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 743164
  • Mileage 335,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew Cab w/ 6.4ft. Box - 6.7L Cummins HO Turbo Diesel - Fully-Loaded!

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Sport Appearance Group
- Convenience Group
- 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
- 6.7L Cummins High Output 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine
- 385HP & 900 lb-ft. of Torque
- 6-Speed AISIN Heavy-Duty Automatic Transmission
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Automatic High Beams
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- LED Interior Lighting
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory
- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
- Rear Power-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
- Black Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors w/ Memory
- Body-Colour Grille w/ Black Wave Insert
- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
- Body-Colour Door Handles
- Black Badges for Fenders/Doors/Tailgate
- Bifunctional Projector Headlamps w/ Black Surround
- Black Premium LED Taillamps
- 20-Inch Black Aluminum Wheels
- Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Camera
- Clearance Lamps
- Pickup Box Lighting
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Class V Hitch Receiver & Trailer Brake Controller
- 17,050lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- Transfer Case Skid Plate

Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Bristol Perforated Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.ramtrucks.com/assets/pdf/brochures/US%20-%2017MY%20Ram%20HD%20Catalog_TX_eBrochure.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$28,404

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 RAM 3500