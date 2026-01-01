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2012 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats
2012 Ford F-150
Platinum - Leather Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,708KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET9CFA32416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Me
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N252402
- Mileage 180,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation Radio, Leather Seats!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,708 km. It's Tuxedo Black Me in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation Radio, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET9CFA32416.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,708 km. It's Tuxedo Black Me in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation Radio, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET9CFA32416.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
NAVIGATION RADIO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2012 Ford F-150