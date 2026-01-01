$30,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Maverick
XL - Low Mileage
2022 Ford Maverick
XL - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$30,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$29,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$30,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
19,085KM
VIN 3FTTW8F9XNRA29352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Blk Onyx-Med Dk Slate Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N260681
- Mileage 19,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Spray-In Bedliner!
Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,085 km. It's Shadow Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Maverick's trim level is XL. This Maverick XL offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, 2 USB plug-ins, deep tinted rear glass, LED Lights, electronic stability control and a front collision mitigation system! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray-In Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F9XNRA29352.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41238 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,085 km. It's Shadow Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Maverick's trim level is XL. This Maverick XL offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, 2 USB plug-ins, deep tinted rear glass, LED Lights, electronic stability control and a front collision mitigation system! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray-In Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F9XNRA29352.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41238 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spray-in bedliner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$30,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2022 Ford Maverick