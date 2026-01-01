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<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990! <br> <br>In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.<br> <br>Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right.<br> <br>This SUV has 124,403 km. Its Grey in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, SYNC.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95DUD42413 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95DUD42413</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2013 Ford Escape

124,403 KM

Details Description Features

$13,685

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
14439427

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

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Contact Seller
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$13,685

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$12,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$13,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
124,403KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95DUD42413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N251842
  • Mileage 124,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990!

In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right.

This SUV has 124,403 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J95DUD42413.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/


Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Sync
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-3281

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$13,685

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2013 Ford Escape