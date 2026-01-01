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<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $66940 - Our Price is just $64990! <br> <br>This 2022 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.<br> <br>The 2022 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger.<br> <br>This low mileage coupe has just 38,931 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ob3/REWiHs3IOnixVimhygPoRNus1v/H target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Challengers trim level is Scat Pack 392. A simple motor upgrade would be boring, so this Scat Pack 392 also added Bilstein shocks, firmer performance suspension, and awesome Scat Pack logos throughout. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you can see over that iconic trunk. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ7NH192031 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ7NH192031</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$542.50</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $88881 ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2022 Dodge Challenger

38,931 KM

Details Description Features

$65,685

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14439430

2022 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 - Heated Seats

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$65,685

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$64,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$65,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
38,931KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ7NH192031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $66940 - Our Price is just $64990!

This 2022 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to be remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger.

This low mileage coupe has just 38,931 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack 392. A simple motor upgrade would be boring, so this Scat Pack 392 also added Bilstein shocks, firmer performance suspension, and awesome Scat Pack logos throughout. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide excellent luxury, while your Uconnect 4C gets upgraded with a larger touchscreen, Alpine premium audio, wi-fi, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you can see over that iconic trunk. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Premium Audio, Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ7NH192031.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $542.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $88881 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Performance Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

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604-885-3281

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$65,685

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2022 Dodge Challenger