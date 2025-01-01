$19,085+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
2016 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$19,085
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$18,490
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$19,085
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
95,525KM
VIN WBA8A3C50GK690904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $19045 - Our Price is just $18490!
BMW 3 Series will never compromise on its safety. In government crash tests, the BMW 3 Series earned a perfect five stars for overall protection. This 2016 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The 3 Series is once again reinvigorated this year, with more angular and sharper lines reminiscent of historic sports car models with the snub rear end and long snout. From its simplistic and well laid out cockpit to the design language accentuating the elegance and performance of this BMW, this 3 Series might just be the best car that the manufacturer has created in a long while.This sedan has 95,525 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 320i xDrive. This 320i xDrive is ready to show you some real performance. Geared with features including a sunroof, heated steering wheel, sporty alloy wheels, automatic halogen headlamps, fog lights, parking sensors, navigation, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, climate control, memory seats, anti-theft AM/FM stereo/CD player with 6 speakers and 2 subwoofers, heated seats, remote keyless entry, and dynamic cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.56 with $0 down for 66 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $25532 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$19,085
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2016 BMW 3 Series