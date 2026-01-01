$24,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Lusso - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Lusso - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$24,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$23,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$24,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
51,019KM
VIN JC1NFAEK2H0102736
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N25213A
- Mileage 51,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Compare at $24710 - Our Price is just $23990!
The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is a capable roadster that will put a smile on your face as you drive it down a windy road. This 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster.
This low mileage convertible has just 51,019 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 124 Spider's trim level is Lusso. Upgrading to this Lusso Fiat 124 Spider sees the addition of a few more options such as upgraded premium aluminum alloys, 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, proximity key for keyless entry and push button start, automatic climate control, leather upholstered bucket seats with double stitching, heated cushion and seatback front seats, a rear view camera while also including all the options found in the lower level trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK2H0102736.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $32855 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $24710 - Our Price is just $23990!
The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is a capable roadster that will put a smile on your face as you drive it down a windy road. This 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster.
This low mileage convertible has just 51,019 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 124 Spider's trim level is Lusso. Upgrading to this Lusso Fiat 124 Spider sees the addition of a few more options such as upgraded premium aluminum alloys, 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, proximity key for keyless entry and push button start, automatic climate control, leather upholstered bucket seats with double stitching, heated cushion and seatback front seats, a rear view camera while also including all the options found in the lower level trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK2H0102736.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $32855 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$24,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2017 Fiat 124 Spider