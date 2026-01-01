$38,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Escape
Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera
2025 Ford Escape
Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$38,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$37,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$38,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
6,652KM
VIN 1FMCU9JAXSUB23003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapour Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Space Gray Activex Trim Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N252132
- Mileage 6,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start!
Compare at $39130 - Our Price is just $37990!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2025 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2025 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2025 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 6,652 km. It's Vapour Blue Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Platinum. This Escape Platinum is a significant step up, with upgrades such as inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, a surround camera system and evasive steering assist. The amazing standard features continue with heated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, simulated wood interior trim, remote engine start, and an expansive 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, forward and rear collision mitigation, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, a keypad for extra security, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9JAXSUB23003.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $311.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $51990 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $39130 - Our Price is just $37990!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2025 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2025 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2025 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 6,652 km. It's Vapour Blue Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Platinum. This Escape Platinum is a significant step up, with upgrades such as inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, a surround camera system and evasive steering assist. The amazing standard features continue with heated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, simulated wood interior trim, remote engine start, and an expansive 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, forward and rear collision mitigation, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, a keypad for extra security, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9JAXSUB23003.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $311.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $51990 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$38,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2025 Ford Escape