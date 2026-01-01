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2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

72,001 KM

Details Features

$19,270

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14075457

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$19,270

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
72,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGNV7AX9HK036079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$19,270

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan