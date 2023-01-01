$53,661+ tax & licensing
$53,661
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2019 Buick Enclave
2019 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$53,661
+ taxes & licensing
83,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10631850
- Stock #: NK114354
- VIN: 5GAEVBKW7KJ114354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,581 KM
Vehicle Description
All sales subject to $699 admin fee, $149 fuel surcharge, and $500 finance fee where applicable.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1