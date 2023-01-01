Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

83,581 KM

Details Description Features

$53,661

+ tax & licensing
Premium

Premium

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

83,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631850
  • Stock #: NK114354
  • VIN: 5GAEVBKW7KJ114354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,581 KM

Vehicle Description

All sales subject to $699 admin fee, $149 fuel surcharge, and $500 finance fee where applicable.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

