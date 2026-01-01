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2019 Ford Mustang

70,601 KM

Details Features

$28,549

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14234540

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$28,549

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH0K5154971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$28,549

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Ford Mustang