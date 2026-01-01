$28,549+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$28,549
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH0K5154971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 70,601 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$28,549
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2019 Ford Mustang