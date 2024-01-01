$25,585+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD - Low Mileage
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$24,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$25,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
44,955KM
Used
VIN MAJ6S3GL3LC364962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White
- Interior Colour EBONY UNIQUE LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U240520
- Mileage 44,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, SE Convenience Package!
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2020 Ford EcoSport is for sale today in Sechelt.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 44,955 kms. It's diamond white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrade to this EcoSport SE and you will get unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Se Convenience Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL3LC364962.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.70 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $35921 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2020 Ford EcoSport