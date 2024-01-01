$20,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70826
- Mileage 108,859 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW, Tire mobility kit, SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock and unlock for vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices ( a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes - whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends). This Ford EcoSport has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ford EcoSport Titanium The Envy of Your Friends
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/5-year prepaid subscription, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 B&O Play Premium Audio System -inc: 9 speakers, subwoofer and HD radio, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Call Dealer
866-483-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503