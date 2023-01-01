Menu
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

8,963 KM

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Cross Sport Execline 3.6 FSI

Location

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9769024
  • Stock #: N221982
  • VIN: 1V2FE2CA4NC217390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour TITAN BLACK W/STRIPE, LEATHER PERFORATED SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats!

Compare at $59990 - Our Price is just $56990!

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a versatile and capable family SUV, with impressive driving dynamics and outstanding aesthetics. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The 2022 VW Atlas Cross Sport is a crossover SUV with a gently sloped roofline to form the distinct silhouette of a coupe, without taking a toll on practicality and driving dynamics. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV with dazzling looks.This low mileage SUV has just 8,963 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Execline is the top trim and comes with larger unique aluminum wheels, 8-way power / heated and cooled premium leather seats, a Fender premium audio system w/subwoofer and a large panoramic sunroof. Additional features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, an 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated rear seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The exterior chrome trim and front fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, 360 camera, front collision mitigation system and lane departure warning help keep you and your family extremely safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

