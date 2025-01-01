$37,585+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
PHEV - Hybrid - Low Mileage
2023 Ford Escape
PHEV - Hybrid - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$37,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$36,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$37,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
7,009KM
VIN 1FMCU0E18PUB04477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour SPACE GRY PART VNYL/CLTH SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Hybrid!
Compare at $38100 - Our Price is just $36990!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2023 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 7,009 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is PHEV. With an extremely efficient yet potent plug-in hybrid powertrain with fast charging, this Escape PHEV features heated front seats with ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery, a heated leatherette steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, and an upgraded 13.2-inch infotainment system now with an integrated navigation system, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety technology also receives an upgrade, with reverse parking sensors, intersection assist and evasive steering assist, along with blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include power heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, roof rack rails, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0E18PUB04477.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $50512 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
HYBRID
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$37,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2023 Ford Escape