2023 Ford Escape
Platinum - Hybrid - Low Mileage
2023 Ford Escape
Platinum - Hybrid - Low Mileage
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable.
Used
28,086KM
VIN 1FMCU9JZXPUA82823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Hybrid, Class II Trailer Tow Package!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2023 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 28,086 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Platinum. This Escape Platinum is a significant step up, with upgrades such as inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 surround camera, and evasive steering assist. The amazing standard features continue with heated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, simulated wood interior trim, remote engine start, and an expansive 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, forward and rear collision mitigation, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, a keypad for extra security, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9JZXPUA82823.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt.
Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
HYBRID
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
2023 Ford Escape