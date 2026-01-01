$20,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 RAM 1500
SLT - SiriusXM
2011 RAM 1500
SLT - SiriusXM
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$20,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$19,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$20,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
95,343KM
VIN 1D7RV1GT9BS640039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,343 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.
This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,343 km. It's Red in colour. It has a 5 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500.
This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,343 km. It's Red in colour. It has a 5 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$20,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2011 RAM 1500