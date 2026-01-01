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<b>HUD, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br>Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you dont, this 2024 Rogue has it all covered. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.<br> <br>Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.<br> <br>This SUV has 39,954 km. Its Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PvrC/GURuczS/I04aZaOKWNKWcKNFTuO target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a drivers head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Power Liftgate.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2024 Nissan Rogue

39,954 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Leather Seats

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14536344

2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Leather Seats

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,954KM
VIN JN8BT3DD6RW455030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,954 KM

Vehicle Description

HUD, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2024 Rogue has it all covered. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.

This SUV has 39,954 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: HUD, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Power Liftgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/


Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio

Additional Features

HUD
Blind spot warning
360 Camera
Mobile hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-3281

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2024 Nissan Rogue